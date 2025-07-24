Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
Jul 25

You know, if he evangelizes and plants churches... might reveal who the real superheroes of our Western Civilization of compassion and individual rights and Christian Nationalism.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture