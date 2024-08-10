Fandom Pulse

K.M. Carroll
Aug 10, 2024

Yeah, Destiny 2 did this with the latest expansion, the Final Shape. It was the end of the story, and it lured fans back with exactly what they wanted: fan favorite characters, great chemistry, weird environments to explore, the works. Then the new season rolled out, also featuring another fan favorite character ... But this is overshadowed by a disgusting gay romance plot between two old men. Every mission grinds your nose into this relationship, with the fan favorite character shoved to the background. Meanwhile, Bungie has serious layoffs and is in the process of being absorbed into Sony as their player numbers plummet. Sound familiar?

Aug 10, 2024

The infestation is too great. There will never be a means to save this IP. Build your own or support those who do.

"It's dead, Jim."

