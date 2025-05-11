Fandom Pulse

Kirsche is entertaining. And not dumb.

These companies need to understand rugpulling the dopamine fix is a bad idea. Guwar Gura's graduation let everyone down easy. Outright cancelation will led to anger.

All of this started when Kirsche discussed on-stream an article by Vice "journalist" and trans fetishist Ana Valens (4.01 "These VTubers want you in their lewd game. You might want to pass"). Ana had applied to and been rejected by VAllure, an adult content oriented VTuber agency. The rejection was allegedly due to Ana being a man, the company not wanting to put forward a trans character for adult content. Kirsche discussed Ana's article on stream and had a good laugh. Ana responded with an article (4.21 "Why is this Gamer Supps VTuber pushing the great replacement theory?") accusing/implying Kirsche of being a white supremacist for noticing the bizarre demographic shift going on in many western countries and linking that to demographic replacement. Kirsche is an affiliate with Gamer Supps, and the article was in part an attempt to incite a cancel mob to attack her finances by getting Gamer Supps to drop her. So far they have not. The mob did frighten In-Game Studios, developers of Crime Boss: Rockay City, who dropped Kirsche. Ana wrote another article (5.8 "VTubing has an elephant in the room: Bigotry) detailing some of the backlash he has received in the process.

