Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Apr 5, 2025

How about this...

(1) DON'T BOTHER sitting through a football match to see if the episode is aired.

(2) Leave the Tranny Beeb version in the dung heap of televisual history where it belongs.

(3) Watch some REAL Doctor Who (1963-1989) instead.

It's GOOD for the soul.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Apr 7, 2025

They can force viewers to view and that is the flaw in their plan for no entity will continue to lose money but for just soo long.

NOTE: The UK Government is cracking down on the peasants who refuse to pay a TV license fee. Looks like they're desperate for cash and trying to squeeze it from the peasants

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture