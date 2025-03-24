Warhorse Studios, the developers of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II hired an African History and Culture Consultant who believes Africans discovered Europe.

Originally brought to public attention by Rusty Shackleford at RPG HQ, Warhorse Studios hired a man named Isaac Samuel as its one and only African History and Culture Consultant.

Samuel is one of 11 historical consultants and 19 History Advisors listed in the game’s credits.

In 2023, he penned an article in New Lines Magazine titled “Did Europeans Discover Africa? Or Was It The Other Way Around?” In the article he asserts, “In what would become a pattern in Africans’ relationship with Europe, Africans were almost always the initiators of discovery of both Europe and Africa, which contradicts discourses on discovery that exaggerate the role played by the ‘daring’ European explorers of Victorian lore.”

He added, “African envoys and pilgrims often undertook perilous journeys through Europe as part of established political and cultural customs originating from internal processes within their kingdoms.”

Ironically, earlier in his article, he admitted that the kingdom of Kush was invaded by the Romans, but defeated by Queen Amanirenas. He wrote, “Queen Amanirenas of the Kingdom of Kush — the predecessor of Moses George’s Makuria — had sent her envoys to the Greek island of Samos to negotiate with the Roman Emperor Augustus in 20 BCE, following her army’s victory over the Roman legionnaires sent to invade her kingdom.”

He also noted “Moses George’s Kingdom of Makuria was a land teeming with pilgrimage sites, including the church of Banganarti, where a Frankish pilgrim from present-day Provence, France, left an inscription in his native language during the 14th century.”

To be clear Banganarti is located in Sudan and the church is the remains of a medieval Christian church that dates back to the 7th century and was discovered during an archeological dig.

This is just another example of how Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is similar to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows. With Ubisoft’s game it hired Thomas Lockley to push the narrative that Yasuke was somehow a samurai.

Not only does Kingdom Come: Deliverance II like Assassin’s Creed Shadows push a fake history, but both games also attempt to normalize sodomy by allowing for homosexual acts and relationships whether that’s Henry and Hans in Kingdom Come or Yasuke and Hori Hidemasa in Shadows.

