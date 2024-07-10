Sweet Baby Inc. has been integral to the D.E.I. agenda inserted into video games over the last year. When Steam user Kabrutus made a list on the platform, he exposed how deep their agenda went. A new list of Sweet Baby Inc. produced games has been exposed, this time by IMDB on an accidentally public list, revealing Lucasfilm's new Indiana Jones and The Great Circle as part of its future releases.

The push toward the D.E.I. agenda has had video game companies hiring outside consultant firms to review their video games' narratives and refine them to place more women, minorities, and LGBTQ content inside video games. This was seen in games like Spider-Man 2 when players had to see trans flags in the background, or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with the emasculation of Batman and a strange sexual relationship between Harley Quinn and a de-aged child Poison Ivy.

These woke elements of games caused an uproar in the video game community, with players boycotting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and other games, which led to substantial financial losses for video game companies like Warner Bros. Games. When Kabrutus put his list up of games Sweet Baby Inc. was involved in on Steam, the company reacted by crying harassment and demanding he be banned from the platform simply for having that list put together.

Now, it appears that Sweet Baby Inc. has been listed as a developer on IMDB all along, with their projects on full display for the public. This garnered mainstream attention when Smash J.T. posted about the situation this morning, as he was shocked to find the new Lucasfilm game Indiana Jones And The Great Circle included Sweet Baby Inc.'s involvement.

The full list of games on IMDB attributed to S.B.I. were as follows:

God of War Ragnarök (2022)

Spider-Man 2 (2023)

Alan Wake II (2023)

Hogwarts Legacy (2023)

Mortal Kombat 1 (2023)

Starfield (2023)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (2020)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020)

Gotham Knights (2022)

Gears 5 (2019)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021)

Saints Row (2022)

Forspoken (2023)

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (2024)

Wolverine (2024)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (202)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (2023)

Gears Tactics (2020)

Skull and Bones (2024)

The Crew Motorfest (2023)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dawn of Ragnarök (2022)

Unknown 9: Awakening (2024)

South of Midnight (2025)

Outriders (2021)

Goodbye Volcano High (2023)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance (202)

Wonder Woman

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (2023)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - The Siege of Paris (2021)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla - Wrath of the Druids (2021)

Black Book (2021)

Sable (2021)

Last Year: The Nightmare (2018)

Usual June (2025)

Neo Cab (2019)

Users on X pointed out that there was no prior indication that Sweet Baby Inc. had worked on some of these games, such as Hogwartz Legacy. However, this doesn't mean they had zero involvement. It's possible their involvement in these games is just coming to light.

Since this information started getting traction on X, IMDB removed the listing entirely, so Sweet Baby Inc. is not listed as a producer on any of these games.

It begs the question, why is Sweet Baby Inc. so keen on hiding all of their content they produce? Leave a comment with your theories and please restack this post so it can be seen by more!