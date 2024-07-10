Fandom Pulse

Jul 10, 2024

They absolutely ruined Spiderman 2 for me. A particular low point was when ugly MJ turned into a monster, shouted at Spiderman for being for being inadequate, useless, and male, and Spiderman apologised to that monster. Ragnarok was almost as bad. I couldn’t bring myself to finish it, too annoying. Won’t ever buy one of these games again.

Jul 10, 2024

Hogwarts Legacy. Oh the irony.

