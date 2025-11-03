LEGO officially revealed its largest Star Trek set to date, the upcoming Icons 10356 Star Trek: USS Enterprise-D, scheduled for release on Black Friday, November 28, 2025. The 3,600-piece model represents the Danish toy company’s most ambitious foray into the Star Trek universe.

The set recreates the Galaxy-class starship from Star Trek: The Next Generation at an impressive 60 centimeters in length. Priced at $399.99 in the United States, €399.99 in Europe, and £369.99 in the United Kingdom, the 18+ model targets adult collectors and Star Trek enthusiasts.

Leaked images from South Korean platform Naver provided the first detailed look at the set’s construction. The Enterprise-D features a detachable saucer section, mirroring the ship’s separation capability from the television series. The design emphasizes accuracy through curved slopes, wedge plates, and tiles that create the vessel’s distinctive smooth hull.

The model includes extensive printed details, with the ship’s registry “USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D” prominently displayed on the saucer section. Printed windows form a continuous ring around the outer edge, while subtle gold and red markings break up the predominantly light gray surface. The underside features inverted slopes and angled panels that replicate the ship’s rounded profile.

The secondary hull incorporates small greebling and window prints to capture the engineering section’s appearance. Two angled pylons extend from the rear to support the warp nacelles, which contain transparent blue elements representing warp field grilles and transparent red pieces for the Bussard collectors.

A sturdy black display stand built from Technic elements holds the model at a slight angle for an in-flight appearance. The stand features wide legs for stability and includes a nameplate displaying the ship’s registry and Starfleet insignia. A separate gray minifigure display base with a printed blue Star Trek logo provides dedicated space for the included crew.

The set includes nine minifigures representing the Next Generation crew:

Captain Jean-Luc Picard with a tea cup

Commander William Riker with a trombone

Lieutenant Commander Data with his cat Spot

Lieutenant Worf with new hair mold and gray communications module

Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge with engineering field kit briefcase

Dr. Beverly Crusher with medical tricorder tile

Counselor Deanna Troi with PADD tile

Wesley Crusher with engineering field kit

Guinan with green bottle and new hair/hat mold

All minifigures feature printed Next Generation uniforms with detailed arm printing, representing the first official LEGO Star Trek character figures.

Accompanying the Enterprise-D is the 40768 Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod, a 261-piece gift-with-purchase set available exclusively with Enterprise-D purchases. The shuttlepod recreates one of the Next Generation’s most recognizable auxiliary craft and will be distributed during the Black Friday weekend promotion.

The Enterprise-D launch marks LEGO’s second major Star Trek release, following previous smaller sets. The company has increasingly expanded into science fiction properties beyond its traditional Star Wars partnership, with recent releases including Doctor Who and other genre franchises.

Industry analysts view the set as a test of LEGO’s ability to capture adult collectors interested in display models rather than traditional play sets. The $400 price point positions it alongside other premium LEGO Icons releases like the Titanic and Hogwarts Castle.

Pre-orders begin November 28, 2025, exclusively through LEGO stores and the company’s website. The set represents the largest piece count for any Star Trek merchandise and the most detailed replica of the Enterprise-D ever produced in LEGO form.

The release coincides with renewed interest in Star Trek properties, including upcoming television series and films. LEGO’s entry into the franchise suggests potential for additional Star Trek sets if the Enterprise-D performs well commercially.

What do you think about LEGO’s expansion into Star Trek with this premium collector set?

