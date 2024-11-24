Josh Howard gained notoriety in comics for his drawings of gorgeous women in classic cartoon-style fashion. He capitalized on the wave of independent works that became popular at Image Comics in the early 2000s.

His most popular work, Dead @ 17, feels like the hit TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer but is far better. Its tight, coherent storyline, involving the death and resurrection of his character Nara, made for some of the best campy horror action in the genre.

Howard is also an openly Christian creator, which is rare within the comic industry and appreciated by many, given the current climate.

One book he originally released through Image Comics was Black Harvest, now coming to Kickstarter for a remastered edition as a complete graphic novel. Fandom Pulse talked with Josh Howard about the project.

What is Black Harvest?

Black Harvest is a science fiction/horror story about an amateur UFO enthusiast who discovers a missing girl named Zaya on his way to investigate a phenomenon known as the Jericho Lights. Zaya, having mysteriously vanished three years earlier, has returned with a dire warning for the people of Jericho, Texas - a single word etched in blood -- “REPENT.”

The Kickstarter says it’s ‘remastered’ what does that mean?

In some cases it’s some simple recoloring - in other cases, I’ve redrawn entire pages and even extended some sequences. It’s been a while since I’ve revisited the story, and being out of print for so long, I wanted to bring it back and really do the story justice. Artistically and storytelling wise, who would you consider your greatest influences? In the world of comics - Jack Kirby, Chester Gould, Dan DeCarlo, Frank Miller, Art Adams, and Bruce Timm. Outside of comics, C. S. Lewis and David Lynch.

You’ve been in the comic industry doing your own independent work for a long time. How have things changed?

I’ve always charted my own path, so whatever has been going on in the mainstream has been of little concern to me. I’ve never really been a part of that club, nor do I care to be. Over the past few years, the mainstream has morphed into something I don’t recognize. If DC and Marvel folded tomorrow it would have zero impact on what I do. Do you feel as an artist you’re free to express yourself more now than when the comic shop distribution model was the major market? Honestly, not really. When it comes to my work, I’ve never really held back or compromised on the stories I want to tell and how I want to tell them. Now, that may be why some publishers want nothing to do with me, but I’m okay with that.

How does your Christianity influence your work?

It’s my guide, my foundation, the core of everything I do. But I’m also an artist - that’s the passion and skill God gifted me with, and I believe I have a responsibility to honor that by being the best artist or writer I can be. Sometimes that means telling stories that, on their face, don’t look like what some people may consider to be a “Christian story.” I don’t do this for those people. I do this for the people who may have never stepped inside a church before.

What’s up next for Dead @ 17?

KILL DAY, which released earlier this year, was sort of the pivot point from the old continuity. It was about looking forward by looking back. Next year will see the release of a brand new #1. It’s a whole new beginning for the characters and series - and in a lot of ways, my career as well. I’m very excited about the possibilities.

You can check out Josh Howard’s new Kickstarter and support Dead Harvest on here.

