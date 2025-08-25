On Bluesky, Alex DeCampi posted that Image Comics’ accounting email got hacked leading to a Russian scam site from an email that was sent over the weekend. This scam site apparently is meant to steal data or get finances from already struggling comic creators in the comic book field.

She posted, “Hey @imagecomics.com creators—looks like the accounting @ email address got hacked. DO NOT click the link you got sent this morning by Sue Korpela (it goes to a Russian site) and don’t reply. Hopefully as soon as the west coast wakes up this’ll be sorted out Please RT, comics folks.”

While it’s unclear how many received this email, one creator noted he wasn’t even affiliated with Image Comics and received the email.

Another, who is the colorist for Keanu Reeves’ BZRKR comic, said he clicked the link.

What do you think of Image Comics getting their email hacked?

