IGN seethed after HBO and Max Boss Casey Bloys reiterated that Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling will be heavily involved in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

During a press event for HBO and Max, Casey Bloys fielded a questioned from a member of the media asking if J.K. Rowling’s “passionate views about trans issues” was affecting the company’s ability to find a cast.

According to IGN, Bloys replied, “She's been fairly involved. She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she'll have opinions on casting. It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven't felt an impact from that.”

READ: 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Showrunner Says He's Already Working On Season 3 Despite Not Having An Official Renewal

Bloys’ comments are unsurprising given when the show was initially announced it was revealed that Rowling would be an Executive Producer on it.

In fact, Bloys said, “Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.”

Rowling herself even stated in the press release, “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

While the actual article written by IGN’s Alex Stedman is rather straightforward, the company’s post on X promoting the article made it very clear whoever runs the outlet’s social media was seething.

The post read, “J.K. Rowling, who's been posting anti-transgender rhetoric on X since 2020, will be involved in the new Harry Potter TV show, with HBO and Max content boss Casey Bloys saying, ‘I imagine she'll have opinions on casting.’"

READ: Bad Wolf Hired An "Intimacy Coordinator" To Work On The Upcoming 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special

The transgender movement and gender ideology at-large is a movement that is attempting to destroy humanity self.

Pope Francis explains, “It is very important to have this meeting — this meeting between men and women — because today the ugliest danger is gender ideology, which nullifies differences. And to erase differences is to erase humanity.”

Thus it is good and just to oppose it as J.K. Rowling does. It is not a negative as IGN is clearly attempting to imply.

What do you make of IGN seething over J.K. Rowling’s involvement in a TV show that is adapting her creation? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream publishing, with fantasy and steampunk action, read The Adventures of Baron Von Monocle on Amazon!

NEXT: Mel Gibson Shares New Details About His Next TV Series