Star Trek: Section 31 releases tomorrow on Paramount+, but the access media is already panning the streaming movie, and the official Star Trek account has blocked Nerdortic on X, leaving fans to believe this might be the end of Alex Kurtzman Star Trek.

Alex Kurtzman has turned Star Trek into something completely unrecognizable from its previous form. With Star Trek: Discovery, Lower Decks, and Picard, fans don’t see any optimistic future of human exceptionalism seeking out new life and new civilizations. The shows explore strange, new genders more than they explore strange new worlds.

As a result, ratings for Discovery proved to be very low, resulting in its cancelation after a fifth season, even though they had planned to go seven. Despite this, the powers that be at Star Trek are taking Michell Yeoh’s mirror universe character from Discovery and giving her a film with Section 31.

The trailer promised a dark, gritty Star Trek, which we’ve seen before and fans have rejected. Most fans don’t want to see Section 31 explored outside of Deep Space 9, and its presentation failed to resonate with viewers. The trailer got rated on YouTube after it dropped.

The creators even seem to be bracing for a flop as actor Robert Kazinsky, who plays a character named Zeph in the film, is now speaking out about how this is likely not to resonate with Trek fans. "I'm terrified of how it's going to be received, because it's not the Trek people want,” Kazinsky told SFX magazine.

Early reviews are hitting from access media outlets like IGN who usually are beyond kind to corporate media. The outlet has infamously gotten a reputation for giving anything a “7/10” even when the product is a disaster.

With Section 31, however, even IGN gave them at 2/10. They posted to X saying, “Star Trek: Section 31 is nothing but a lousy, uninteresting caper picture with middling special effects, bad acting, cringeworthy dialogue, and characters you don’t care about.”

Pop Culture and Star Trek expert Nerdrotic had a different experience with Star Trek as he attempted to check in on the Section 31 streaming movie ahead of its release. While he runs one of the biggest pop culture commentary YouTube channels in th world, he pointed out the official Star Trek account had him blocked on X.

He posted, “Still blocked, how will I go on?” along with a screen shot of the section 31 marketing and of the account blocking him.

He also commented on the IGN review, saying “Holy S***! It’s going to be worse than we thought!”

His fans mocked modern Star Trek in the comments, though it looks like this streaming film might be one of those rare instances where fans left and right in a franchise are brought together in a universal disdain for a bastardization of a formerly beloved franchise.

What do you think of the bad reviews for Star Trek: Section 31 and Paramount blocking Nerdrotic on X? Leave a comment and let us know.

