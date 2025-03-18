Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Mar 18, 2025

As long as Santos or any other feminist is in charge it will keep failing.

Reply
Share
ArtGainz's avatar
ArtGainz
Mar 18, 2025

These people running Star Trek are insane!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture