"When I Was Young..." Comic Cover

By Jon Del Arroz

Heather Antos is contributing artwork to an interior comic story for a new crowdfund comic. The embattled IDW Publishing editor has been doing doodles on the side for some time, but this marks the first time she has done sequentials for a comic. As one might expect, the comic book is a full LGBTQ grooming project aimed at manipulating children into destructive sexualized lifestyles.

As a comic industry professional, Heather Antos is best known for playing victim by posting extreme identity politics and then lashing out about negative responses to build her clout. She first came on the scene with the infamous "milkshake incident," which she claimed harassment after getting criticism for posting with her feminist peers who had been causing problems with Marvel Comics' line with identity politics-laden stories that turned off an entire generation of fans from reading.

IDW Publishing's current head of licensing eventually quit the comic book industry, only to return to Valiant, where she brought in her friends to torpedo several lines, including fan-favorite X-O Manowar, which cratered in sales after a terrible run under her editorial control.

Heather Antos, IDW Publishing

RELATED: IDW Publishing’s Heather Antos Announces Cringe-Worthy LGBTQ Pride-Themed Star Trek: Celebrations With Vita Ayala and Mags Visaggio Writing

Heather Antos then failed upward into an editorial position at IDW Publishing, a company that's struggled over the years and been embattled as one of the executives was accused of paying a "sugar baby" with company funds. During Heather Antos's tenure, IDW Publishing has posted multiple high-dollar quarterly losses, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and laid off nearly a third of its workforce while Antos continued to receive promotions.

Most recently, Heather Antos came under fire from long-time Star Trek fans for pushing through an LGBTQ pride issue of the book through IDW Publishing with work from online troll and trans activist Mags Visaggio included in the anthology.

"When I Was Young..." Anthology lineup promo image

While mainstream comic fans are sick of their beloved properties being turned into strange celebrations of sexual fetishes and mental illness, Heather Antos is now bringing grooming to comic crowdfunding.

The book is titled "When I Was Young… (An LGBTQIA+ Charity Comic Anthology)," with an apparent aim at youth and highlighting stories pushing sexual deviancy and mental illness on children.

The charity involved is The Trevor Project, an organization that explicitly targets underaged children to try to pair adults who are looking to get close to children as their stated mission. The website's main page says they "ensure that all LGBTQ young people have supportive adults in their lives."

The Trevor Project, Screenshot

RELATED: HarperTeen To Publish Trans Propaganda Book Girlmode By Mags Visaggio Aimed At Underage Girls

To make matters worse, the When I Was Young… anthology has a cover that appears to have a topless adult woman making a kiss toward an underage female.

Heather Antos tweeted about the project, saying, "THE NEWS IS OUT!!!! I'm drawing my FIRST EVER INTERIORS in the charity comic anthology "WHEN I WAS YOUNG…" brought you to by none other than the INCREDIBLE @cerealpancake You can follow the campaign to be notified of launch on @BackerKit!"

The IDW Publishing editor followed up with, "If that wasn't cool enough, check out this INCREDIBLE cover by @PlinaGanucheau and this AMAZING list of creators involved!!! That's right, @SamMagg and I are collaborating on a story that is sure to warm your cold dead hearts right up!!!"

Screenshot of IDW Publishing's Heather Antos on X

Sam Maggs, the writer, is another woke comics activist currently begging for money on GoFundMe for her cat.

No details are posted about the project other than a blurb, "This isn't about me. Or maybe it is, honestly…the me in my memories, from when I was young." Judging from the project owner's profile with the usual pronouns and virtue signal flags, this appears to be another self-insert comic aimed at projecting her mental illness upon others.

What do you think of IDW Publishing's Heather Antos's involvement in a grooming comic to raise money to push terrible lifestyles on children? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Leaked E-mails Reveal Hugo Awards Committee Spied On Writers On Behalf Of The Chinese Government For Chengdu WorldCon