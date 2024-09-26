IDW Publishing is taking another licensed property and turning it into an LGBTQ+ grooming operation under Heather Antos. This time, IDW Publishing has corrupted the Monster High comic books from Mattel Toys, a brand aimed at 7-14-year-old girls, in an attempt to sexualize children.

The comic company has been in severe financial trouble over the last few years, delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, slashing its creator-owned lines, cutting more than 40% of its staff in layoffs, and announcing on a recent shareholder call that it would be changing directions soon to try to squeak out a profit in this failing comic book industry environment.

One person who seemed immune from the firing and was promoted in the middle of all of this chaos was Heather Antos, who became the head of licensing for IDW Publishing after editing their Star Trek line for several years. Under her tenure as head of licensing, IDW Publishing has already lost the My Little Pony license and another young girls’ brand, which industry insiders tell us the former is due to IDW Publishing hiring proud sex worker Tee Franklin to write the little girls’ book.

Heather Antos involved herself in an independent child grooming project while this was also happening. She contributed to a crowdfund comic called “When I Was Young,” an anthology about having adults corrupt children into LGBTQ+ lifestyles, featuring a very creepy cover where it looks like a little girl is crying while an adult is touching her.

Now, under Antos, IDW Publishing is pushing the same agenda into Mattel’s Monster High property. On Wikipedia, it says the line is explicitly aimed at young girls, “Aimed at children ages 7-14, the franchise features characters inspired by monster movies, sci-fi horror, thriller fiction, folklore, myths, and popular culture, centering around the adventures of the teenage children of monsters and other mythical creatures attending a high school of the same name.”

In a recent promotional post for an upcoming Monster High comic Monster High Scaremaster #2, IDW Publishing posted images showing two monster girls holding hands with the caption, “After Toralei started dating Clawdeen, she treated me and Meowlody like a pair of stray cats.”

The implication is the two girls are in a lesbian relationship together in this comic aimed at little girls. Clearly, IDW Publishing wants to push its adult fetishes onto young children and get them into these lifestyles.

Even children’s comics are not safe at this point. Parents must ensure that the content they put in front of their children doesn’t contain grooming elements that encourage their children to delve into evil lifestyles.

What do you think of IDW Publishing and Heather Antos going full groomer for Mattel kids’ comic, Monster High? Leave a comment and let us know.

If you enjoy Fandom Pulse and want to support our efforts in creating an alternative to mainstream entertainment, pre-order the new science fiction graphic novel, The Hidden Emperor on BackerKit now!