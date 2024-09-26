Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
Sep 26, 2024

This is going to look fantasic for their push into Bible comics...

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Oct 1, 2024

Speaking of which, what is the age range for the Ayla Rin comics?

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture