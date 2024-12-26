IDW Publishing has a massive publicity problem with publicity from their licensing head Heather Antos, who as a representative that controls products like Sonic: The Hedgehog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Star Trek, is now shown to be publicly visiting a Satanic temple after already courting incredible controversy for her comic book brands.





IDW Publishing has had a rough couple of years. With multiple quarters posting enormous losses, the company delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, laid off over 40% of its employees, and floated ideas on how to transform the company into something completely different because its model hasn’t been working.

Through this entire corporate failure, Heather Antos has survived it all and been promoted. She began the turmoil as a senior editor in the Star Trek line and is now in charge of all their licensed brands.

Since her promotion, she’s been rumored to have lost two licenses, including the My Little Pony license. Industry insiders have told Fandom Pulse this was due to the hiring of Tee Franklin, an admitted drug addict and sex worker, to write My Little Pony, a children’s brand. It was also rumored she nearly lost the Star Trek license but that Paramount relented because they could not find another buyer.

Heather Antos has also pushed the evil LGBTQ agenda in multiple books, including Star Trek with a “Star Trek: Celebrations” anthology and a Vulcan who uses they/them pronouns in her main Star Trek line. She has also done so on books geared toward little girls in Monster High, trying to corrupt youth with a grooming agenda.

As she melted down over the election of Donald Trump, she posted a bizarre call for men to sterilize themselves because of the election, “Dear men, You really want to be an ally to women right now? Get a vasectomy.”

But it gets worse when one sees her open disdain for Christianity as well as her Satanic proclivities.

Heather Antos has mired herself in controversies multiple times in the past by attacking Christians and showing strange proclivities that have pointed toward her devil worship. Her first instance of this was a post in 2018 where she mocked the resurrection of Christ in a tweet on Easter Sunday.

In 2022, she made a pair of tweets appearing to condone the worship of Satan and also implying that she would give into the Devil’s wishes.

On top of this, Antos posted a viral video mocking Christians again by replacing the Bible with the book “The Jedi Path”, showing a deep commitment to known satanic institutions like Disney Star Wars, which are now pushing messages that evil is good and good is evil through their shows like The Acolyte.

This summer, Heather Antos created further uproar this weekend by wearing a t-shirt at the Chicago Fan Expo, which clearly reads “Hail Satan.” With such a past of having toyed with devil worship, it seems like her intention is clear with comics.

Now she’s been caught actually attending a Satanic Temple with a man who’s pretending to be a woman who’s using the name Michele Abounader. He posted to BlueSky, “Share your favorite photo of yourself from 2024. (Satanic temple with @heatherantos.bsky.social)

The picture shows the two of them inside a satanic temple sitting on some ornate furniture.

Heather Antos has made her hatred of Christians as well as her open support of Satan known, which might explain how she’s continued to get promoted inside the entertainment industry despite a string of failures. She’s clearly taken the ticket and sold her soul in a tragic decline.

What do you think of Heather Antos from IDW Publishing broadcasting her Satanism? Leave a comment and let us know.

