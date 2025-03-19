IDW Publishing not only recently canceled their post-series continuity due to dwindling sales, but now they’ve hired a deranged transgender activist, Tilly Bridges, to write a Star Trek: Voyager: Homecoming series.

It seems IDW Publishing can’t help but double down on the woke mind virus, even though it’s been a problem for their company for years. Financials have been looking terrible for the comic publisher, along with rumors that the recent Diamond Comic Distributors bankruptcy is going to cause problems they can’t recover from due to non-payment from the distributor.

At the middle of constant controversies is their head of licensing, Heather Antos, whose foray into diversity, equity, and inclusion politics in the series she’s been in charge of has caused her to lose the licenses for My Little Pony and others. The former was because of her hiring of race-grifter Tee Franklin, an out and proud “sex worker,” to work on the MLP property that the company took exception within their product marketed toward little girls.

Last year, Antos, also commissioned work for another little girls’ property called Monster High, inserting disordered lesbian relationships with the characters in an attempt to groom children.

Her interest in grooming LGBTQIA+’s next generation doesn’t stop there, but she even did art for a book called “When I Was Young,” an anthology about children getting groomed as if it’s a positive thing.

Now, she’s hired a transgender activist to take over one of the new upcoming Star Trek series in Star Trek: Voyager: Homecoming, a book set as Voyager is returning home from the Delta Quadrant. Even though the Trek novels have already done this concept, along with using the name Homecoming for a novel, it seems the activists can only steal ideas not create any of their own.

The activist goes by Tilly Bridges, whose BlueSky profile lists him as “Wife. Mom. She/her” despite the fact he is a man.

Bridges’ BlueSky is filled with transgender propaganda, including an attack on someone he calls a friend for daring to like Harry Potter.

“A while back a well-known cishet screenwriter posted HP refs and jokes we were mutuals I gently said hay that hurts trans people, he told me it wasn’t a real problem and blocked me but there’s ZERO daylight between JKR and Trump/Musk in both transphobia and racism know who you’re hurting.”

Beyond that, the writer promotes a book called “Begin Transmission” about the transgender allegories in The Matrix that he wrote.

His blog Tilly Trans Tuesdays also is fulled of unhinged rants like one where he says, “listen, THIS IS A ZERO-SUM GAME. You cannot support my right to exist and be who I am AND support the bigots who want trans people not to exist. Friends don’t do things like that.”

He continues on trying to instill fascist-level panic about disassociating with people who have different politics than him.

This is what IDW Publishing believes Star Trek fans want in 2025 after publishing nonsense like the Star Trek Celebrations pride anthology that has been relisted via distribution even a year later because of its lack of sales. Until the company realizes that fans want exploring strange new worlds, not exploring strange new genders, we can expect Star Trek comics to be more unprofessional content.

What do you think of Heather Antos tapping a transgender activist for Star Trek? Leave a comment and let us know.

Do you love sci-fi and comics? Support an alternative to mainstream publishing. Sign up for the Jon Del Arroz newsletter and get THREE FREE BOOKS and stay up to date on deals and new releases from an author doing the good work.

NEXT: IDW Publishing's Post-Series Star Trek Continuity Has Officially Failed And Is Coming To An End With A Line-Wide Reboot