It’s been quite the year for the Heather Antos wing of IDW Publishing. Now, after multiple controversies, the Star Trek comics editor and head of licensing is demanding men sterilize themselves after Donald Trump’s election victory.

IDW Publishing has had a rough couple of years. With multiple quarters posting enormous losses, the company delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, laid off over 40% of its employees, and floated ideas on how to transform the company into something completely different because its model hasn’t been working.

Through this entire corporate failure, Heather Antos has survived it all and been promoted. She began the turmoil as a senior editor in the Star Trek line and is now in charge of all their licensed brands.

Since her promotion, she’s been rumored to have lost two licenses, including the My Little Pony license. Industry insiders have told Fandom Pulse this was due to the hiring of Tee Franklin, an admitted drug addict and sex worker, to write My Little Pony, a children’s brand. It was also rumored she nearly lost the Star Trek license but that Paramount relented because they could not find another buyer.

Heather Antos has also pushed the evil LGBTQ agenda in multiple books, including Star Trek with a “Star Trek: Celebrations” anthology and a Vulcan who uses they/them pronouns in her main Star Trek line. She has also done so on books geared toward little girls in Monster High, trying to corrupt youth with a grooming agenda.

With Donald Trump's election, several comic industry professionals melted down because they confined themselves to echo chambers, where they couldn’t even comprehend that people were voting for the president. Heather Antos is one of these individuals.

Posting to the left-wing echo chamber, Blue Sky, she began her bizarre call for men to sterilize themselves because of the election, “Dear men, You really want to be an ally to women right now? Get a vasectomy.”

Many alleged men in her following posted they had already done so.

She followed up, however, to clarify her stance, “Women begging men right now for men to get vasectomies are not asking for ‘eugenics’. They are asking to not DIE. Anyone trying to say otherwise is acting in bad faith.”

It’s extremely difficult to comprehend how she gets from men sterilizing themselves to women dying, but in a market mostly dominated by male readerships, urging men to end their potential bloodlines is a strange tactic for someone in such a prominent position.

She continued hyperventilating, “No one is denying this country's history of sterilization. They are asking not to DIE. No one is saying ‘it's not okay to want kids.’ They are asking not to DIE.”

This marks one of the strangest meltdowns in the comic book industry over the election. One wonders how long it will take for IDW Publishing to make moves it needs to for its own survival.

What do you think of IDW Publishing editor Heather Antos calling for the sterilization of men because Donald Trump won the election? Join as a paid subscriber to support our journalism and leave a comment.

The Terran Imperiums must save a world from demonic space creatures! Back THE EMERALD ARRAY book on Fund My Comic for real heroism and a great read!

NEXT: DC Comics Writer Mark Waid Says He "Does Not Believe In The Basic Goodness Of My Fellow Americans" And "Cannot Write Superheroes"