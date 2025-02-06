Leftists in the comic industry have gotten incredibly rabid since they’ve retreated to echo chambers where comic book fans can’t call them on their insanity. Now, IDW Publishing artist Ben Templesmith, creator of 30 Days of Night, has called for Americnas to use violence to incite an insurrection.

Comic book professionals have said a lot of unhinged things over the last several years as the industry has become a whisper network of extreme leftist politics with the blacklisting of any creator who even hints at being supportive of conservative or Christian values.

During the election, DC Comics writer Mark Waid threw such a fit that he said he doesn’t believe in the basic goodness of my fellow Americans” and he “cannot write superheroes” any longer as a result. While he’s said a number of unhinged things in the past, including cheering on the assassination attempt of Donald Trump earlier in the election cycle, he exemplifies a lot of the extreme rhetoric that’s been thrown around the comic book industry.

IDW Publishing editor Heather Antos has voiced similar, after the election calling for men to sterilize themselves to depopulate America as a result.

It seems a lot of the comic book industry borders on mental illness and should probably be seeking help rather than be put into positions of cultural power, but since the industry is so small and it’s a circular group of people hiring their own friends, it keeps getting worse, even as comic sales have been in a steady decline, leading to the bankruptcy of their main distributor.

Ben Templesmith has his 30 Days of Night published by the same IDW Publishing, and he took to Threads to call for a violent American insurrection, saying, “Hey America. Don’t you have a bunch of guns & constantly talk about needing them, for situations like this? Guess it was all talk eh?”

When replying to a comment, he clarified that he is hoping for violence against Republicans/conservatives, saying, “That’s just the masses though. So many people have firearms. Nut just the MAGGAT faithful. All you need is a few loose cannons to ignight the flame… 2-3 more Luigi’s & everything becomes crazy town. Once people can afford nothing, lose their jobs… it spreads pretty quick.”

This type of rhetoric is beyond disturbing and more common among comic book professionals than not, which has created a toxic industry that many readers have checked out because they don’t want to support extreme leftist politics.

Until publishers like IDW Publishing can condemn violent speech and calls for insurrection, the comic industry will continue its downward spiral. It looks like IDW Publishing might be short for this world as it is, so maybe Ben Templesmith is simply feeling the pinch of his publisher.

What do you think of IDW Publishing creator Ben Templesmith calling for a violent insurrection in the United States? Leave a comment and let us know.

