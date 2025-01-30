Actor Idris Elba, known for his role as Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the voice of Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog films, appeared to call for the banning of all knives even kitchen knives.

X user Lord Bebo shared a clip of an interview Elba conducted with the BBC discussing his new documentary Our Knife Crime Crisis.

In the video, Elba says, “The truth is, is that kitchen knives are perhaps 25% of the knives used in the most of the terrible crimes. That’s one of the stats in the films. And those kitchen knives are usually a domestic situation. Okay.”

“So kitchen knives, of course it’s very difficult, they’re a domestic knife,” he continued. “I do think there’s areas of innovation that we can do with kitchen knives. I hate to say it. Not all kitchen knives need to have a point on them. That sounds like a crazy thing to say, but actually it would reduce… You know, you can still cut your food without the point on the knife, which is an innovative way to sort of look at it.”

“And in a country in crisis, I’m sorry, but yeah, let’s look at that,” he added.

Next, he said, “But the truth is all knives… You know, the loophole on the heritage knives allows the sale of ninja swords to be sold. So while, you know, you’ve got your granddad’s sword on there, and you want that, that’s fine of course. But it is leaving a loophole for someone to carry a ninja sword.”

Elba then declared, “So let’s ban them all and if you need, if you have one of those knives get a license for it. Simple as that.”

“And I think it’s a small contribution to society if you say: ‘Right I’m going to back that. I’ll get a license for my grandad’s sword.’ Because it is leaving these kids vulnerable,” he concluded.

Elba previously called for a ban on machetes in an interview with Sky News in January 2024.

Interestingly enough, George Mason noted back in June 14, 1788 during the Virginia Ratifying Convention that disarming the populace is the “most effectual way to enslave them.”

He said, “To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”

What do you make of Idris Elba’s apparent call to ban kitchen knives?

