Snow Martingale
Jan 10, 2025

Regardless of an author's worldview, a quality story is true to life and human nature, not neatly packaged propaganda.

I've always like the Flannery O'Connor quote, "The Christian writer does not decide what would be good for the world and then proceed to deliver it. Like a very doubtful Jacob, he confronts what stands in his path and wonders if he will come out of the struggle at all."

Whether or not Christian writers choose to incorporate Christian themes or references in their stories, it's that kind of humility described in the above quote that lends itself to nuance and quality work.

Alpha Red Comic
Jan 10, 2025

When creating Christian fiction, I think its important to know WHO your audience is and WHY you're creating what you're creating. Walking the line between compelling and causing some folks to stumble is tricky.

I think if you're creating content for "everyone" and you have characters that are Christian, understand that there might still be too much sin and darkness being used to make the story compelling (extreme gore or violence graphically portrayed and sexually suggestive portrayals of women) can plant sinful thoughts and images in more innocent believers. That's where knowing who you're audience is intended to be (marketed to) is important.

There's also room for Christian fiction, done well, that can feel ham-fisted to some but offer younger or more intentionally discerning Christians something to enjoy. If you're creating Christian fiction for Christians you wouldn't (shouldn't?) graphically depict extreme violence or sexually suggestive situations and imagery.

There's room for both.

Story first, for sure. But you CAN have a great, overtly Christian story where their faith in Christ is what gives them strength or peace, causes them to forgive, inspires them to sacrifice or do something heroic.

As a Christian consumer, I try to stick to the Christian content aimed at Christians, created by Christians. It's painful at times to find the quality offerings but I support my family in Christ.

Although, I wasn't always Christian, so I am tempted to revisit my favorite super heroes when I think it's safe (or relatively safe) from THE MESSAGE or the extreme gore, violence, language, & sex.

