Ian McKellen, the actor known for playing Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films, will throw his support behind transgender ideology by opening a trans performance of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night at London’s The Space Theatre.

Radical left-wing LGBTQ+ activist outlet Pink News reports McKellen “will join in on the one-night only rehearsed reading by the theatre group Trans What You Will in July.”

A press release from the group stated, “With mistaken identities, cross-dressing, and declarations of love across shifting gender roles, Twelfth Night has long explored the complexity of identity.”

“This production makes that queerness explicit, reclaiming the story through the lived experiences of trans and nonbinary artists,” it added.

Additionally, the performance is being described as “a joyful act of protest and pleasure activism, celebrating gender diversity at a time when trans representation remains under threat.”

The director of the production, who uses the name Phoebe Kemp, shares, “Twelfth Night already toys with gender and performance, it feels like Shakespeare wrote it for us. This reading is about joy, solidarity and showing what’s possible when trans and nonbinary artists are at the centre of the story.”

READ: Despite Claiming A Desire To Be On The Right Side Of History, Pedro Pascal Announces His Support For Child Murder

Supporting and attempting to normalize transgenderism is wrong. Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland explains that adopting so-called “preferred pronouns” is the first step on a path to destruction, “To some, supporting aspects of social transition may seem benign, even humane, such as using someone’s preferred pronouns and actively affirming his or her perceived gender. However, while well-intentioned, this kind of endorsement may help shepherd a young person on a path of unnecessary medicalization.”

He continues, “Social transition is often the first step towards hormones and surgery. A 2020 survey of transgender and nonbinary youth found that 64% of respondents were either already receiving cross-sex hormones or desired to do so. Danish researchers who first used puberty blockers on gender dysphoric children found that social transition increased the likelihood that dysphoria would persist and result in medicalization.”

“Social transition can also include practices such as breast-binding and genital tucking, both of which have been shown to have averse effects on physical health, like testicular torsion and reduced fertility in males, and abnormal lung function and back pain in females,” he notes. “Moreover, a 2020 study on the effects of social transition found that family and peer relations, but not social transition status, predicted psychological functioning.”

What do you make of McKellen supporting, promoting, and attempting to normalize such evil?

NEXT: Donald Trump Supporter Zachary Levi Responds To Rachel Zegler Hoping Trump Supporters "Never Know Peace"