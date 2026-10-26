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John's avatar
John
9h

The people who claim to be all about inclusion are hypocrites. The people who claim to be above hate are hypocrites. Your very existence is an affront to them. They whine and cry over at BlueSky but if you confront them, they’re the victims. Same formula, same mindless sheep. Screw them all.

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
8hEdited

The language of "platforming" is so odd to me – definitely reveals how they regard discourse as something structured by entitled power and not the respectful vying of ideas. Of course, this is woke at it's core: they are afraid to let ideas to stand on their own, so instead they can only trust in the centralized power of the algorithm to raise or demote "voices". It's essentially logomisia.

Hats off to you for being inclusive and sticking to your guns. Those who want to censor you are intolerant of tolerance, whereas the rest of us are doing the right thing of tolerating intolerance.

Some of these comments crack me up: Cadbury Screme Egg Enthusiasm: "block that asshole (and maybe his followers) before he gains a foothold here" LOL! The conscionable word is "maybe" don't cancel everyone associated with this politically incorrect pariah; just maybe. That glimmer of conscience – to spare collateral cancellations – there is hope for they/them yet?

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