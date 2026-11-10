If you’ve wondered why my content has been a bit light the last few days, and where my YouTube channel went, I’ve been having to get back into a lot of my apps, trying to get through to Google / YouTube support and the like after getting hacked.

I’m glad I have one side channel I have access to; here’s the full story as to what happened:

And this means my Google Drive with all of my documents, like my Silver-Haired Heiress outline, is inaccessible right now. My Claude setup for research that I set to program and scan for topics across thousands of sites is out of reach. It’s pretty ugly over here right now! Hopefully I can get this back because just losing that YouTube would be such a revenue hit for the month; it would be catastrophic. It’s exactly why this Substack is super important.

In the meantime, Ayla Rin: Gateway To Doom is live, the best comic I’ve ever created. Back it here. Thanks, everyone, for supporting!