Indie Comics has a new champion in Hypergamouse, a humorous comic strip highlighting the socio-sexual hierarchy made with cute representations of anthropomorphic mice. The Kickstarter crowdfunding of the book is fast approaching $100,000 in raised funds as it gets to its final week of funding.

Hypergamouse comes from Arkhaven Comics, which started in 2017 as a response to the woke nightmare that Marvel and DC Comics had become. Writer and publisher Vox Day created a crowdfund that shook the comic industry, with Alt-Hero raising more than $250,000 in its initial offering, which spawned a whole line of comics. Creators like Ya Boi Zack and Ethan Van Sciver saw the incredible amount a company could make on crowdfunding and ventured into their own books the year after Vox Day launched the first ComicsGate project, capitalizing on the momentum here.

But Vox Day didn’t stop there. He teamed up with many creators, including industry veteran Chuck Dixon, who’s been creating an incredible amount of work through Arkhaven’s site, including fan favorites such as My Sister Suprema and Something Big.

The Hypergamouse campaign offers hundreds of pages of comic strips with entertaining observations on the interactions between men and women.

The campaign states: HYPERGAMOUSE is popular with both male and female readers alike, as it regularly portrays romances and relationships from both perspectives, and adroitly addresses everyday issues in an intelligent manner that is always entertaining. From the fears of the shy athlete pursuing the hot girl to the intergenerational conflict between Boomers, Generation X, and Millennials, HYPERGAMOUSE always has something interesting to say.

Also on the campaign is the book Sigma Game. Many on the internet have long sought after this book, which details the intricacies of the sociosexual hierarchy on the Sigma Game Substack blog.

Arkhaven also shared with us progress of an exclusive hardcover variant for the book which should be appealing to comic readers:

Some may be surprised that Hypergamouse is such a runaway hit, but the strip's popularity has been something of a well-kept secret on the Arkhaven site, as it’s reached more than 1.3 million views.

