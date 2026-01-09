Well, I am back from my vacation in El Salvador, and I gotta say I miss it already. Though after a day of traveling, I have to say I need a vacation from my vacation. Why is it always like that? Regardless, the news never sleeps!

We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5.99 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.