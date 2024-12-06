A number of massive plot and character details have been revealed about Quantic Dream’s upcoming Star Wars Eclipse game.

If you recall, Star Wars Eclipse was announced during the 2021 Game Awards with a highly polished cinematic trailer albeit no gameplay was shown.

A brief description of the game revealed at the time stated, “Set during the High Republic era, Star Wars Eclipse™ is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.”

Now, YouTuber Endymion shared massive plot details about the game and what Quantic Dream, which was purchased by NetEase in 2022, has planned for the game.

First, he noted that NetEase is spending a significant amount of money on the game and that it is nowhere near completion. He said, “Apparently, Quantic Dream is also asking for more money to continue making this game. As I’m told the game won’t come out for at least another four maybe five years … pushing this game’s development cycle well past an entire decade once it comes out officially.”

He then shared details about the game’s narrative structure, “As I’m told the game has about 7 to 10 playable characters in its story with each of them having their own plot threads.”

Next, he shared details about the setting, “The main conflict of Eclipse is between the Neimoidians, you may know those guys already they’re the big bug-eyed alien dudes in Star Wars, and they’re fighting a new race of aliens called the Drash. That’s these guys right here in the trailer.”

He continued, “The main conflict for the majority of the game is the Neimoidians and the Drash are waging this war against each other with the Jedi, of course, trying to stop it all.”

Later in the video, Endymion noted that Sith were off limits because they were not present in The High Republic despite Sith showing up in The Acolyte, which was also set in The High Republic albeit towards the end of it.

Nevertheless, Endymion noted that what he’s heard about the villain is awesome, “That thing you see in the pool at the end of the trailer with all of the black goo and stuff, dude, the whole concept that they got going on there, it is awesome. I wouldn’t dare spoil it though.”

As for the gameplay, he noted, “The game was meant to have more gameplay than cutscenes, but now, as I’m told, the game is pretty much Heavy Rain with a Star Wars skin slapped on it. So don’t expect much gameplay similar to Detroit even. The game is basically one long CGI movie with you choosing how things go down.”

While Endymion noted he was excited about what he was told about the story, he also shared that the game is infested with The Walt Disney Company’s DEI agenda.

He shared, “As I was told by sources, Disney is very hellbent on ensuring that Eclipse has tons of non-binary and diversity within its characters and world. From what I was told, there was originally about two white playable characters in the game, but this has also now changed as well. I wasn’t told names of the characters or anything, but there’s this one white woman in the trailer … This character is no longer a white woman anymore. She was one of the playable characters, but Disney apparently forced Quantic to make her a black woman citing they were completely against white representation within the game.”

“The only other white character, from what I’m told, is a man who ends up getting gravely injured and becomes a cyborg or some sort of robot,” Endymion relayed. “Possibly, their brain is placed in a droid or something like that. But the point is that Disney, like I said, would not allow Quantic Dream to have any heroic white representation in Eclipse at all. Everyone had to be diverse, have some sort of gender identity, and the only two white characters were either erased completely or turned into a robot, as I’m told.”

He added, “This frustrated my sources who said Disney kept pushing for lots of gender and pandering within Eclipse even in many instances where these demands, well, they made zero sense at all. Disney made demands to Quantic Dream to enforce things like non-gendered presentation within Eclipse at well. What this means is that Disney mandated that Quantic Dream add stuff like male aliens in female clothing and vice versa. They wanted the galaxy to be insanely diverse and just go buck wild when it comes to gender identity.”

Next, Endymion explained why this is happening. “As I’m told a lot of the reason why this sort of stuff happens is ‘cause Kathleen Kennedy wants to keep the people that she trusts happy with the direction of Disney who obviously enforces this stuff.”

He then pointed to J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof as “people who greatly support this agenda and want to see more of it at literally any cost.”

“These various stakeholders in Disney demand gender identity nonsense so Kathleen Kennedy is appeasing them as best she can,” he added.

In fact, he then revealed that the whole High Republic initiative, which Eclipse is part of is an attempt “to redefine what Star Wars is to the audience at-large.”

“The goal here is to transition Star Wars from what it was into an exclusively non-white, non-straight future going forward,” he divulged. “And Disney’s editorial board, which I’m told is almost exclusively white people themselves, see whiteness as a problem when it comes to content creation.”

“The exact term I was told was that ‘Disney wants to peel away the whiteness from Star Wars specifically, but they are also trying to get into every facet of their organization,” he stated.

What do you make of these new details about Star Wars Eclipse, Quantic Dream, and The Walt Disney Company?

