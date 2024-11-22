How To Train Your Dragon live-action Director Dean DeBlois, who wrote the animated films, responded to the plethora of criticisms levied at the decision to race swap Astrid by casting Nico Parker in the role.

In a post to Instagram, DeBlois shared his thoughts in response to a user who wrote, “I swear Yall have to let go of ‘Oh Astrid is white not black’ okay and it’s not about the color it’s about the acting and plus a Latina a person of color voiced her so what are you gonna hate the voice actress now?”

DeBlois responded, “Exactly. We auditioned many actors for the roles, including actors who looked like their animated counterparts. But we chose the actors who best embodied the spirit and personality of the characters, since the tribe in this version is made up of descendants of the finest dragon fighters from everywhere the Vikings had ever traveled (which historically was far and wide — Vikings mixed with many cultures).”

READ: In The Ultimate Bait And Switch, Marvel Comics Race Swaps Black Cat In Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Spider-Man

He continued, “Still, we’re crafting a fantasy, not historical fact, and all will be revealed in time. We’re not making a shot for shot remake. We just stock close to key moments to honor the original — which I remain very proud of.”

“The teaser features a few of those moments,” he added. “Instead of a completely new tale, we aimed to embellish and deepen, without abandoning the story what fans love.”

Not only did Dean DeBlois justify the race swap by revealing he’s altering the Vikings for the film, but he also shared in a featurette intended to promote the film that Parker embodies the core of Astrid.

He said, “When it comes to Nico and Mason, these two just sort of came alive in the room. And suddenly I felt that they both embodied the core character of Hiccup and Astrid live in a way that nobody else could.”

READ: With Deadpool & Wolverine Movie Success, Marvel Comics Gender And Race Swaps Deadpool To Kill Potential Comic Sales

Elsewhere in the featurette, he explained why he was making the film in the first place, “I decided to revisit How To Train Your Dragon because it felt like an amazing opportunity to not only direct a live action movie, but to be jumping back into a world that I frankly miss. I miss these characters. I missed this world.”

He later added, “My hope is that those who had seen and loved the How To Train Your Dragon films will be keen to see what we’ve done because it comes from a place of love and it comes from a place of respect.”

DuBlois is not the only one to share that this film is going to be significantly different from the original animated features. Parker told Collider in February, “I think it’s very much its own thing, but I’d like to think so much of that magic is also prevalent in this one. But I think it’s its own film and it’s its own interpretation and everyone has their own version of a character.”

“It’s important not to get too wrapped up, especially because the animated ones are so brilliant,” she continued. “It’s like, let’s not try and just do a play by play of that. And if anyone wants that, they can watch the animated ones.”

Parker concluded, “I think it’ll be wonderful, and if it isn’t, I’m having a wonderful time making it anyway. I’ll think it’s wonderful, no matter what.”

It seems abundantly clear and even by their own admission that the first teaser trailer is a complete bait and switch.

What do you make of DuBlois’ response to the backlash against the race swap? Become a paid member to leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Universal Studios, DreamWorks, And Hollywood Sycophants Get Roasted For Race Swap Of Astrid In 'How To Train Your Dragon'