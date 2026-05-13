Star Trek needs a new ship, a new crew, and a hard course correction away from everything Alex Kurtzman built. Discovery chased prestige TV and forgot episodic storytelling. Picard dragged a beloved character through grimdark misery tourism for three seasons. Strange New Worlds got closer to the formula but still couldn’t stop itself from doing musical episodes and crossover stunts. The franchise has been strip-mined for nostalgia until there is nothing left to extract.

The fix is not complicated. Point the ship forward. Give the captain a moral compass. Tell standalone stories with a serialized spine. As a science fiction writer who builds crews and ships for a living (check out my Valiant Frontiers series if you want to see the principle in action), the architecture of what makes a space adventure crew tick is something I think about constantly. Here is a full treatment for a new Star Trek series: the political landscape, the bridge crew, and a sample Season 1 episode breakdown. This is the Trek that should exist.