Lutheran24
Nov 15, 2024

Since the fall of man, we have been on a mission to find hope. We need and crave hope. Hope, in a way, gives us purpose because it keeps our eyes focused outside of ourselves and on to something else. Something that can fix the pain and suffering that each one of us face daily in our lives. When we consume entertainment, we like to find that same hope. Seeing a savior of some kind. Seeing someone bring that hope that we long for. Bring back the movies and shows where the hero really is a hero. Bring back the uplifting messages that their is a hero outside of us who can do what we cannot do.

