In the 4th century St. Basil the Great issued an address to young men on the proper use of Greek (pagan) literature. The ancient advice, which is rooted in prioritizing eternal life over world pleasures is still useful today and should inform us on how we engage with modern film, television, video games, novels, and other storytelling mediums.

In his “Address to Young Men on the Right Use of Greek Literature,” St. Basil begins by observing that as Christians “this human life is not a supremely precious thing, or do we recognize anything as unconditionally a blessing which benefits us in this life only. Neither pride of ancestry, nor bodily strength, nor beauty, nor greatness, nor the esteem of all men, nor kingly authority, nor, indeed, whatever of human affairs may be called great, do we consider worthy of desire, or the possessors of them as objects of envy; but we place our hopes upon the things which are beyond, and in preparation for the life eternal do all things that we do. Accordingly, whatever helps us towards this we say that we must love and follow after with all our might, but those things which have no bearing upon it should be held as naught.”

To that point, he advises that we should study pagan poets, historians, and orators because it can “further our soul’s salvation. Just as dyers prepare the cloth before they apply the dye, be it purple or any other color, so indeed must we also, if we would preserve indelible the idea of the true virtue, become first initiated in the pagan lore, then at length give special heed to the sacred and divine teachings, even as we first accustom ourselves to the sun's reflection in the water, and then become able to turn our eyes upon the very sun itself.”

However, this engagement and study requires discernment St. Basil warns:

When they recount the words and deeds of good men, you should both love and imitate them, earnestly emulating such conduct. But when they portray base conduct, you must flee from them and stop up your ears, as Odysseus is said to have fled past the song of the sirens, for familiarity with evil writings paves the way for evil deeds. Therefore the soul must be guarded with great care, lest through our love for letters it receive some contamination unawares, as men drink in poison with honey.

In fact, St. Basil advises a rejection of poets “who scoff and rail, when they represent fornicators and winebibbers, when they define blissfulness by groaning tables and wanton songs. Least of all shall we listen to them when they tell us of their gods, and especially when they represent them as being many, and not at one among themselves.”

Instead, he tells us:

we shall receive gladly those passages in which they praise virtue or condemn vice. For just as bees know how to extract honey from flowers, which to men are agreeable only for their fragrance and color, even so here also those who look for something more than pleasure and enjoyment in such writers may derive profit for their souls. Now, then, altogether after the manner of bees must we use these writings, for the bees do not visit all the flowers without discrimination, nor indeed do they seek to carry away entire those upon which they light, but rather, having taken so much as is adapted to their needs, they let the rest go. So we, if wise, shall take from heathen books whatever befits us and is allied to the truth, and shall pass over the rest. And just as in culling roses we avoid the thorns, from such writings as these we will gather everything useful, and guard against the noxious.

We can apply St. Basil’s advice in several practical takeaways:

Do not outright reject secular culture. There are good things to be found and emulated that can aid us in furthering our soul’s salvation and preparing us for eternal life.

For example, films like The Lord of the Rings, Gladiator, Die Hard, Con Air, and others provide clear examples of the various virtues that we should emulate such as courage, justice, chastity, and humility and can inspire us towards holiness and Jesus Christ. Judge media from a moral perspective, oriented toward eternal life. Ask: Does this story or game further my soul’s salvation?



The Game Boy Advance game, Golden Sun, provides a strong positive example: It follows young heroes on a quest to restore balance to the world, emphasizing virtues like courage, self-sacrifice, teamwork, and stewardship of creation. Through thoughtful puzzles and ethical choices, it rewards wisdom and cooperation without glorifying vice, helping players reflect on responsibility and the greater good. It can hone prudence and charity in service of eternal priorities.



In contrast, games like the Grand Theft Auto series often center on crime and moral relativism with little redemptive framing, risking desensitization to sin and diverting focus from eternal life. Reject and condemn depictions of immorality when they are glorified. Video games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance II that depict sodomy and attempt to normalize it or She-Hulk: Attorney At Law that depicts casual sex are the modern equivalent of St. Basil’s “groaning tables and wanton songs.” Such portrayals should be decried as the poison they are and in some cases should be completely avoided due to the risk of arousing our base desires and leading us to sin. Praise and actively emulate presented virtues. Ridley Scott’s Gladiator starring Russel Crowe as Maximus, powerfully showcases courage, loyalty, justice, and hope for eternal reunion. Maximus’s unwavering devotion to his family (even in memory), his pursuit of righteous vengeance against tyranny, and his ultimate sacrifice for the greater good invite us to imitate steadfast integrity and faith amid suffering. These are virtues that point us toward eternal life that St. Basil urges us to prioritize.

Additionally, Scott’s Kingdom of Heaven offers a compelling example through its portrayal of King Baldwin IV. Despite his leprosy, Baldwin exhibits profound wisdom, humility, justice, peacemaking, and acceptance of God’s will. is calm authority and pursuit of peace amid conflict inspire steadfastness oriented toward eternal truths.



Remarkably, modern meme culture has propagated Baldwin’s image through “sigma male” edits, dramatic hand-raise clips set to intense music, and motivational overlays celebrating his stoic strength. While often secular in tone, these viral memes have reintroduced countless viewers to his character, inadvertently spreading admiration for virtues like resilience and inner fortitude that align with Christian ideals. In conclusion, St. Basil’s 4th-century counsel liberates rather than isolates us. By approaching film, TV, video games, and novels like wise bees—extracting honey, avoiding thorns, and fleeing sirens—we engage culture fruitfully while guarding our souls. This discernment prepares us for the “very sun itself”: the eternal truths of Christ.

