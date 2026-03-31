Stargate SG-1 ran for ten seasons. It spawned two spinoff series, two feature films, and a fanbase that still fights for new content today. It did all of that without nudity, without wall-to-wall profanity, and without the gratuitous darkness that modern writers lean on as a substitute for actual storytelling. That did not happen by accident, but because showrunner Brad Wright fought for it from day one.

When SG-1 launched on Showtime in 1997, the network had a clear mandate. Premium cable meant adult content, and Showtime’s executives wanted the show to fit their brand. The pilot episode, “Children of the Gods,” ended up with a full-frontal nudity scene involving Sha’re, the wife of Dr. Daniel Jackson. Wright hated it. He fought it before filming, during production, and after the fact.