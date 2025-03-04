Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Mar 6, 2025

I guess the generational analysis can work, but that's not my main problem with AoT. It's essentially a Japanese version of Game of Thrones - misery porn with no real heroes. Eren is a subversion of the typical shounen protagonist, but that's not a good thing, since his character is used to push insane levels of moral relativism.

Like it was mentioned in the article, the series started great with humanity being pushed to the brink of extinction and having to struggle just to not be eaten by the titans. As the series progressed it became more and more ludicrous with absurd powers which made no sense and insane levels of conspiracy and complexity, to make the plot seem deeper than it really is.

The only good thing about the series is the animation.

Reply
Share
TheViridianToothyCow's avatar
TheViridianToothyCow
Mar 5, 2025

This is a large part of why I dislike the series as a whole. Couple in later where bad guys are literally Nazis and having Eren do some awful things and still show him as a good character.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture