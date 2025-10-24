Fandom Pulse

M.D. Wiselka
Oct 25

C.S. Lewis talked about this in Screwtape Proposes a Toast. "The basic principle of the new education is to be that dunces and idlers must not be made to feel inferior to intelligent and industrious pupils. That would be "undemocratic." These differences among the pupils--for they are odiously and nakedly INDIVIDUAL differences--must be disguised." "The few who want to learn [i.e., excel] will be prevented--who are they to overtop their fellows?" This is in action now. See articles about Fairfax County, VA schools that WITHHELD merit awards earned by high-achieving students because it might have hurt the feelings of the "dunces and idlers" in their classes. In the past, failing to get a merit award would have been considered motivation to do better next time. Now we have to round off all the edges so no one gets hurt. "Let no man live who is wiser, or better, or more famous, or even handsomer than the mass. Cut them all down to a level. All equals. Thus tyrants could practice, in a sense, 'democracy.'"

javier tejero
Oct 26

Overall, congratulations on the text. However, from the second half onward, I find some differences. I don’t agree that beauty is something objective, nor that the creative act is related only to the sacred, the divine, or directly to God. I also find it too bold to claim that the 20th century was a complete failure. The 20th century represented a complex web of exchanges, discourses, and movements that we still cannot fully understand today, as we lack the necessary historical distance. I believe this text takes advantage of a crisis (that of creativity and art) to revive and legitimize an old, elitist discourse that sets us back as human beings. Art and creativity are human matters, not divine ones; they are within everyone’s reach, and it depends on us how deeply we develop them and how we relate to them.

