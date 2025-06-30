Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SK's avatar
SK
Jun 30, 2025

So it's just going to early release on the sub-in-a-sub first, then main release later on the sub, then wide release even later. That's fine, I guess. People can prioritize how long they want to wait vs. how much they pay; however, the show will lose some of that watercooler buzz that comes with a wide, weekly premeire of each episode.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Jun 30, 2025

Good, another reason not to watch Luciferian garbage.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture