twb
Dec 23

There's a very important difference between "how can I get people to buy what I make" and "how can I make what people want to buy."

V900
Dec 23

See also: Marvel movies. It’s the ultimate slop, written by committee, and relying solely on marketing for success.

People literally watch it because they believe it’s something they’re supposed to like. Nobody reads comics anymore. The actual comic fans are what… 5% of the audience?

Everyone else is just there because they know that they’re *supposed* to like it.

It’s literally slop, written by NPCs FOR NPCs.

