Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
Mar 26, 2025

"Year of Our Lord 2016"

Was this a modified repurposed article you wrote a decade ago, by chance?

Reply
Share
K.M. Carroll's avatar
K.M. Carroll
Mar 27, 2025

I watched Avatar and laughed all the way through it. It's a story about a World of Warcraft player who starts off grinding low level mobs. He makes it to the first town and meets the primary NPCs. He continues leveling up until he unlocks his first ground mount. From there he sets his sights on his flying mount, and the quest to unlock it is suitably epic. From there he quickly gets his epic flying mount, and by the end of the movie, he's leading a raid.

My brother loved Avatar and when I told him this assessment, he got mad at me. :-D

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture