Some of the most insufferable people in Hollywood are hosting “Geeks & Nerds For Harris” tonight as a livestream to try to promote the extreme leftist that all of Hollywood and the mainstream entertainment industry is behind. The event includes Mark Hamill from Star Wars, George Takei from Star Trek, Sean Astin from Lord of the Rings, and Gail Simone from Marvel Comics.

The entire entertainment industry is a complete cesspool of corporate leftism. One can ask anyone who’s tried to voice an opinion other than the Democrat party line what happens to them for just saying they disagree with the agenda. It’s happened to the likes of Gina Carano, Kevin Sorbo, Orson Scott Card, and Chuck Dixon, resulting in blacklisting and attempts at life ruination by companies that are highly corrupt with their politics.

We’ve seen online how people like Mark Hamill have been acting so insufferable this year, on can’t help but wonder if the Democrats are paying him for the use of his X account. He’s gone so far as to go to the White House and call Joe Biden “Joe-B Wan Kenobi,” despite at the time it being a kept secret that Joe Biden was too cognitively impaired to act as president. Since Kamala Harris was placed at the top of the ticket without a vote, Mark Hamill has taken to making bizarre posts about President Trump’s penis.

George Takei from Star Trek has been a bomb thrower for several years. Originally, he had grown his account by posting funny memes, but all that seemed to stop in 2016 when he devoted himself entirely to attacking Donald Trump and Republicans. He consistently compares Trump to Nazis, even though Hollywood is much more in line with fascism by not allowing people to work if they don’t toe the party line. Most recently, he retweeted a bizarre, unsubstantiated claim that Trump will be giving immigrants “serial numbers” to try to compare them to Jews in concentration camps.

He's even accused Mike Lindell, famous for making pillows, of being a Nazi in his unhinged X ranting.

These two are joined by several actors who people might have forgotten over the years and who have been in bit parts on shows. This includes Felicia Day, who played bit parts and was uplifted by the mainstream industry as an authority on geekdom, and a large portion of the cast of Supernatural, trying to bring back nostalgia to people for this event.

The full schedule is:

It’s unlikely that Geeks & Nerds for Harris will do much to sway votes, as most normal Americans are sick of Hollywood elites getting together to lecture them on morality. Gail Simone is brought in as the only comic book writer, part of the recent push where she’s been placed on every major book by corporate comics, including Superman, Uncanny X-Men, and James Bond. It appears that having the right politics pays off with these companies.

What do you think of Geeks and Nerds for Harris? Will you be watching? Leave a comment and let us know.

