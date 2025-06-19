A new report alleges that Hollywood insiders are threatening retribution against producer Brian Grazer for voting for President Donald Trump.

Producer Brian Grazer who has made A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13, Splash, Hillbilly Elegy, Arrested Development, Curious George, Rush, J. Edgar, and more revealed he voted for President Donald Trump during the Army-Navy Game in December where he was in a VIP suite with the then-President Elect.

This announcement was recently aired as part of Fox Nation’s streaming series Art of the Surge. As reported by The New York Times, Grazer shared on the episode that after he revealed his decision he felt like he was “getting canceled” by a group of women.

He said, “All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’ And I go, ‘I just can’t do that.’ And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am.’ I swear!”

Grazer confirmed to The New York Times he voted for Trump and explained, “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time.”

Following this revelation that Grazer voted for Trump a report claims that Hollywood insiders were not happy about it and threatened retribution against him.

Kim Masters at Puck shared, “Sources have told me the news that Grazer had, um, flipped came as a blow to [Ron] Howard, as well as many others, including Tom Hanks, whose professional relationship with the duo dates back to Splash in 1984 and continued through three Da Vinci Code movies.

A source told her that Grazer’s colleagues “were beside themselves” when they heard about his vote. Additionally, she added that executives at his Imagine Entertainment company that was founded by him and Howard “were getting calls from around town—they’re all mortified.”

Another source, which she described as a “high-level source at another company,” informed her, “It is amazing to me that Brian Grazer would go to that football game and never have it pass through his head that [his comments] would be problematic for his partner and people in business with him.”

This individual added, “I would like to ask Brian if he got what he wanted.”

A fellow producer also questioned, “Why would anybody do that in this town, when every major celebrity campaigned for Harris?”

While some individuals clearly threatened retribution on the business end, one individual shared that Grazer could shut down his business and not have any worries, “They could actually shut the whole thing down and collect the receivables. I don’t think Grazer’s out there desperately flogging it. For Brian, it’s about being relevant. These TV shows—it’s dinner conversation for him. The company’s healthy, they’ve got a s**tload of development, they have a whole infrastructure of people, especially in TV.”

Nevertheless, another executive claimed that he might be limited on who he has lunch with moving forward, “I think it will be fine—if he wants to go to lunch every day with Jon Voight.”

What do you make of this report?

