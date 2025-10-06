Fandom Pulse

J.R. Logan
Oct 6

The name of the Tolkien Estates contract lawyer please. 20m per season? For failure?

NeverForget1776
Oct 7

Something here still doesn't ad up and that's not due to reporting but the info that been provided by Amazon. At this point its clear that with the current storyline, the show is a bust and not by a little. If the series was cancelled then per Amazon they'd owe the estate 20 million x 3 since only 2 seasons have been delivered, which means 60 million. How is that not a much cheaper route to go then to make 3 more seasons in which there is NO way each season will cost less than 20 million.

Making 3 more season is definitely going to cist more than 60 million so why not pull the plug? The production cost of season 2 alone was around 450 million and season 1 was around 465 million. It's safe too assume that short of some drastic changes a season 3 is going to be around 450 million so hos doe sit make sense to choose to continue on with 3 more season versus paying a 60 million fine to bail?

There's got to be more to this or the decision makers at Amazon still believe that promotion of the message is worth any costs. Since a season 3 has already started production they could have tried course correcting, dumping the existing creatives that have driven the show into the ground or at the least bring in additional help and put them in charge and have them fix the story to bring back viewers. Maybe something like that did happen but something tells me probably not. Al of this hints at the answer being higherups that can make the call to waste half a billion pr season believe that the promotion of their ideological messaging is more important than the money and the $20 million per season fine they've mentioned is meant to try and convince people that is why the shows not ben cancelled.

