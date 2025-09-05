Fandom Pulse

Sam Gray
Sep 5

Who woulda thought, making a quality game that was 75% cheaper than most of the slop out there without being spiteful to their target audience would be successful?!

Zephyrias
Sep 5Edited

Bought Silksong easily on the eShop.

Playing my save for Hollow Knight, after a few years of break, easily jumped back in, after a weekend of Lies of P, and the soulslike gameplay is nothing. 🤣

I cant wait to turn on Silksong and play the new game. Well deserved and affordable price point.

