IO Interactive, the developer of Hitman, announced it was ending its collaboration with UFC Champion Conor McGregor and would begin to remove all content featuring him from its storefronts.

In a post to X, the official account for Hitman posted, “In light of the recent court ruling IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately.”

It added, “We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today.”

McGregor was added as an Elusive Target called the Disruptor in Hitman 3.

The Disruptor character was added to the game in June 2024 as part of the Disruptor Pack DLC.

The official description for the DLC stated, “Unlock a series of cosmetics inspired by The Disruptor Elusive Target mission and gain permanent access to The Ostentatious - A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Disruptor Elusive Target.”

The pack included: The Disruptor Fur Coat, The Disruptor Cane, The Disruptor Kettlebell, The Disruptor Resistance Band, and the two-level Arcade contract featuring The Disruptor Elusive Target.

It also contained “a set of cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse inspired by the iconic Elusive Target mission.”

The decision to remove the DLC pack from its storefronts comes in the wake of an Irish jury charging that McGregor must pay Nikita Hand €250,000 following a civil case, where she alleged he sexually assaulted her.

McGregor initially reacted to the verdict telling TMZ, “The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, there was not an award for aggravated or exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DPP reviewed.”

He added, “I am with my family, focused on my future."

In a post to X, he added, “People want to hear from me, I needed time. I know I made mistakes. Six years ago, I should have never responded to her outreaches. I should have shut the party down. I should never have stepped out on the woman I love the most in the world. That’s all on me.”

“As much as I regret it, everything that happened that night was consensual and all the witnesses present swore to that under oath. I have instructed my legal team to appeal the decision,” he declared. “I can’t go back and I will move forward. I am beyond grateful to my family, friends and supporters all over the world who have stayed by my side. That’s it. No more. Getting back to the gym- the fight game awaits!”

What do you make of IO Interactive removing McGregor from their game and ending its collaboration with him?

