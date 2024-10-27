Board game designer Dwight Cenac has been at odds with the woke activists in the board game industry for years. Now, he’s trying to crowdfund his game High Noon: Against The Clock in the face of cancelation.

High Noon is a miniatures board game that simulates combat in a Western town. The game is scenario-based and, like any good western, uses playing cards as a mechanism for a lot of fun. Dwight Cenac sent Fandom Pulse a review copy of the original game over a year ago, and we found it to be a very enjoyable experience.

He’s faced a lot of pushback from the board game gatekeepers and has had to deal with cancellation because of his outspoken conservative politics.

In 2022, Cenac was banned from the Game Manufactures Association (GAMA) as they alleged “bullying and harassment of GAMA members.” They listed his participation in a livestream hosted by Jon Del Arroz (Purveyor of Fandom Pulse) as the reason for his expulsion.

It is of note that John Stacy’s remarks do not state anything Cenac allegedly did himself; according to his email, he was merely targeted for association.

A local retailer attacked Cenac by writing a local convention to try to cancel High Noon from getting play time. The letter calls Cenac “transphobic and misogynistic” outlining that he was removed from Game & Party Con as well as GenCon.

A further look into the situation reveals this Darby individual messaging on Facebook to harass Cenac over his Christian beliefs in a concerted effort to cancel him.

More screenshots were exposed of local board game stores and convention organizers conspiring against him.

The cancelation continued for a long time, and eventually, the whisper network spread word to conventions where Cenac wouldn’t be welcome with his game because of being an outspoken Conservative and Christian.

This is how bad the board game community has become in recent years, with influencers like Rodney Smith from Watch It Played and Tom Vasel doing everything they can to gatekeep on behalf of woke ideology. It’s permeated to Board Game Geek, where people will get banned simply for leaving critical reviews against protected board game designers.

Now, Cenac’s crowdfunding his expansion on BackerKit. High Noon is blacklisted from being discussed on major channels and from a host of conventions. The High Noon game itself, however, is solid fun with an easy setup for a skirmish miniatures game and intuitive gameplay. For fans of the Western genre, it is something worthy of play at the table.

You can back High Noon: Against The Clock here.

