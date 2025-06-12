Hero Forge is a custom miniatures website where a person is supposed to be able to design their own miniatures for various tabletop games, but they’ve developed into extreme leftist political activism lately after taking criticism for posting a ‘miniature of the day’ where the mini was designed based on blackface. The company has taken the opportunity to double down on LGBTQIA+ identity politics as a consequence.

Custom miniatures sound like a good idea in theory, until politics get involved with a company. With 3D printers becoming more prevalent, companies like Hero Forge have sprung up to give gamers customization options they wouldn’t have otherwise for their tabletop games.

The concept originally started simple with a few changeable templates, but now it’s a pretty robust system where people have been utilizing creativity to create all kinds of miniatures.

The company posts a ‘miniature of the day’ to try to promote this creativity, and while they have some interesting examples in this process, one such miniature they thought was part of their diversity agenda, but ended up being inspired by blackface art.

Hero Forge was criticized for posting it and eventually deleted their post on X, but it wasn’t enough as they kept getting posts critical of their politics, and so they made an official statement.

They posted to X:

Hello Forgers,

As many of you have noticed, we missed the mark the last few days in how we handled valid feedback regarding our recent Min of the Day post. While we feel this miniature was made with no ill intentions-as was confirmed by the creator of the mini-our response to the response was not as thoughtful as we would have liked it to be. Due to the uptick in negative comments from bad actors in our Pride posts, we’ve been moving toward harsher moderation actions than normal, and unfortunately, we unfairly extended that policy to people who were attempting to voice measured, thoughtful concerns. Those that have been banned from the Hero Forge Creator’s Guild due to this have been unbanned and are able to rejoin.

We have acted out of alignment with the Hero Forge brand and in opposition to what we appreciate about our commuinty, and for that we want to apologize. While we do feel this mini was made in good faith, our actions and response weren’t great, and we will do better.

The company also followed up with a comment, “We're seeing some people misinterpret this post as a platform to their spew anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric. While we're open to valid criticism when we make a mistake, queer pride is never a mistake, and hateful bigotry will, as always, get you banned.”

The original post with their miniature of the day of the blackface mini is now deleted, though some of the comments remain.

The original miniature is entertaining to look at, for certain, and very creative compared to much of the output on the site. One can see why they’re so panicked about it, however.

Naturally, they’re posting pride-themed miniatures with glee as they’re trying to promote their disordered agendas, saying, “Be loud and proud about your Pride this month and all year long. There's just so much to celebrate when it comes to this amazing, resilient community, and we want to showcase that as much as possible. So, please share with us how you show your pride!”

Hero Forge doesn’t get much engagement on X with only a few likes or comments on every post, and so this virtue signaling is likely only to do more harm than good since people aren’t paying much attention to them anyway.

What do you think of Hero Forge miniatures going all-out Virtue signaling? leave a comment and let us know.

