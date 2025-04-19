Henry Cavill and director Chad Stahelski’s Highlander film has reportedly found a new home at Amazon’s United Artists studio.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll reports, “Sources tell Deadline that United Artists and Scott Stuber are in final negotiations to secure rights to a new version of Highlander, based on the 1980s cult classic.” United Artists is a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

The film was previously at Lionsgate as part of director Chad Stahelski’s overall deal that he signed with the production company back in January 2024.

At the time of the deal, Stahelski said, “I’m so happy to also be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world that is so rich with engaging stories to be told.”

READ: After 'The Acolyte's' Failure, Princess Leia Child Actress Wants A "Strong Female Star Wars Universe"

The Highlander reboot or reimagining has been in the works for a number of years going as far back as 2017 where Stahleski informed Collider he wanted to make both films and TV shows with the series.

He said, “We’re currently doing a bit of work on the overall plot structure. When I came on board, they were trying to reinvent the single Highlander property. We’ve gone since back in and we would like to really expand the world, so we consider the same shortcomings don’t happen again that happened on the original project, meaning you have one great movie and four questionable followups.”

“We want to develop a property that can give us — and again it’s not about marketing, it’s not so much about the financials, it’s about how can we make a more mythological, chapter one, chapter two, what’s a great way to tell this story,” he said.

Cavill boarded the project in 2021 and spoke about his role and character on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast back in February 2024. He said, “Obviously, I’ve watched them when I was a lot younger and since rewatched, but also the TV show. I really enjoyed the lore behind it. That sort of sense of a tragic warrior with more of a story to tell rather than just a cool guy with a sword doing cool things. And this goes even deeper into that.”

READ: Rumor: Amazon MGM Studios To Make New Judge Dredd Series

Stahelski provided more details about Cavill’s character as well as the plot of the film.

He told The Direct back in November, “We're bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong, and seeing how it goes.”

“There's big opportunity for action,” he continued. “There's a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play. And it's a bit of a love story, but not how you think.”

As for Cavill’s character he revealed, “My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years. He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there.”

Stahelski added, “And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts..."

What do you make of the Highlander film finding a home at Amazon MGM Studios?

If you love stories about heroism with a supernatural flair, read Deus Vult!

NEXT: Emilio Estevez Reveals Disney Rejected Feminist 'Mighty Ducks 4' Film Script He Wrote