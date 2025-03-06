Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Mar 6, 2025

I never enjoyed or thought sex scenes in films helped in action films, or even films in general. Arnold Schwarzenegger had a great interview arguing against the idea of a female character in the film "Predator". https://www.youtube.com/shorts/fiTyVaeONHE

Reply
Share
Varangian's avatar
Varangian
Mar 30, 2025

They aren’t necessary. The most underused sex organ is the brain.

Many credible and well vetted studies show that monogamous married couples have the most sex on average. By overstimulating people with images and externally generated visual intimacy they are actually limiting the amount of real human intimacy.

The bars, open industry, erectile drug industry, fast food, entertainment industries and politicians don’t want you to know this.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture