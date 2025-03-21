Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Mar 22, 2025

He's caught between getting canceled for supporting the "Fash" and killing his game sales by being the "Woke".

Scylla and Charybdis, baby.

Enjoy the fall from the dark horse, Pilestedt.

Lankester Merrin
Mar 21, 2025

He can't even keep his lame story straight. It's like watching a compulsive liar getting caught in his own lies.

