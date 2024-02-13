Star Trek: Celebrations, IDW Publishing

Heather Antos has assembled the unholiest of teams to make a Star Trek Pride issue for IDW Publishing. Featuring writing by controversial and fan-loathed writers Vita Ayala, Steve Orlando, and Mags Visaggio, one can’t help but wonder if IDW Publishing is intentionally blowing up its Star Trek brand after years of trouble already.

IDW Publishing has gone through recent rounds of layoffs, rumored to have cut over a third of their company while simultaneously promoting Heather Antos to their head of licensing. The company also delisted itself from the New York Stock Exchange as the company’s value kept sinking lower due to continuous losses over the last couple of years. Matters were made worse in 2023, when IDW Publishing cut their entire creator-owned comics line.

Star Trek: Discovery's Homosexual Kiss

RELATED: Jason Aaron Will Be Taking Over Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles For A New Relaunch At IDW Publishing As TMNT Hits Its 40th Anniversary

Still, Heather Antos has been directing the Star Trek comics into new territories, with the cringe-worthy “Star Trek” title and its follow-up “Defiant” which mashes together crews from across the series in atrocious fan fiction.

Now, announcing to the mainstream access site Screen Rant, Heather Antos has pushed Star Trek into making an LGBTQ pride themed issue coming out ahead of Pride Month in the ultimate woke virtue signal.

Titled Star Trek: Celebrations, all the book seems to do is celebrate identity politics, degenerate sex fetishes, and trans ideology. Claiming the book is rooted in “diversity” to ScreenRant, it appears anything but, as it’s the same radical left-wing politics made by the same group of people who have been pushing it over the last several years in comics.

Steve Orlando is notorious for his run on Supergirl, pushing a “non-binary friend” which has Supergirl fretting over pronouns and worrying about offending the mentally ill person she’s surrounded herself with.

Supergirl's "Non-Binary Friend" From Supergirl #19 by Steve Orlando

Vita Ayala has faced criticism for years for identity politics, most recently making news for misandry in stating that “cis males” shouldn’t apply for editorial jobs at Marvel Comics.

Vita Ayala, Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Mags Visaggio has been one of the worst proponents of identity politics in the industry, making a pitch to turn Superboy into a transgender girl to DC Comics, and continually taunting fans online about pushing the trans agenda. Most recently, Mags Visaggio announced a book “Girlmode” which is actively aimed at grooming young girls into transgender lifestyles.

Girlmode By Mags Visaggio, HarperTeen

RELATED: HarperTeen To Publish Trans Propaganda Book Girlmode By Mags Visaggio Aimed At Underage Girls

Heather Antos told Screenrant, "What is Star Trek, if not the idea of celebrating the best of us, right? The best of humanity, and coming together. There's a really great quote from Gene Roddenberry that that's the future he wants to see: a future where we are all not just tolerating one another, but celebrating one another.”

“That is the intention behind Celebrations, and where we get the title from,” Heather Antos continued. “It's wanting to celebrate the badasses of the Star Trek universe, whether that's Culber and Stamets, whether that's Mariner, whether that's Seven and Raffi… there's so many characters that we're going to get to see explored here by some incredible, incredible writers."

Star Trek: Celebrations by IDW Publishing

It appears, though, that it’s simply about celebrating lifestyles influenced by pornographic culture as well as mental illness, as nothing is celebrated based on the details given by IDW Publishing other than sexual preferences and gender ideology.

Star Trek used to be about exploration outward, but with people like Heather Antos in charge, it’s just about naval gazing inward, creating divisions based on race, gender, and sexuality, where work doesn’t get done and humanity doesn’t reach new scientific and philosophical heights, but circles the drain in base animal instincts which are abhorrent and anti-civilization.

What do you think of Heather Antos assembling the worst of the woke for Star Trek: Celebrations? Leave a comment and let us know.

NEXT: Heather Antos Passive-Aggressively Compares Herself To Gina Carano After Disney/Lucasfilm Lawsuit Announcement