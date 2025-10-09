Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Oct 9

Aww, how sad. Never let your game get that Sweet Baby Stink.

Reply
Share
NeverForget1776's avatar
NeverForget1776
Oct 14

And how many of these studios who've had lay-offs have put out ideologically infected games in the last 5-10 years? Many in the industry have brought this upon themselves and still refuse to acknowledge responsibility. It's easier to make non-sense claims like "fatigue" and or "a changing landscapes'" any of a number of classic lies companies use to excuse the real cause for their downfall.

When was the last time you saw the CEO of a company admit "We screwed up and made the wrong call"? They don't do accountability in the corporate executive world.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture