Laran Mithras
Aug 7

They can make any goyslop they want.

We don't have to buy it.

NIGELTEAPOT
Aug 8

The first season apparently had a lot of "rape" episodes. the whole thing was designed to push a narrative.

Every time I hear about a show or movie, I search the imdb page and read the "parent's guide" section which is usually quite detailed about all evils in a piece of media.

