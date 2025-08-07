A new report claims to reveal what HBO’s medical drama The Pitt will explore for its second season while also revealing the show was specifically created as an attempt to rehab the medical industry following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following a discussion with The Pitt’s executive producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill alongside the show’s star Noah Wyle, Variety’s Max Gao shared that they teamed up “to do a check-up of sorts on the healthcare system, whose issues have only been exacerbated by the pandemic and a virulent ecosystem of misinformation that has bred contempt and distrust of medical experts.”

From there, Gao revealed the show’s second season will include “the treatment of undocumented and immigrant families amid the recent ICE raids,” as well as President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill and changes to Medicaid.

Wyle claims the show is not outright propaganda explaining, “We have a certain safety net in just being a realistic drama by trying to depict what it looks like in a hospital. You’re not making value judgments. You’re just painting a picture, and if it’s accurate enough and it’s representative enough, it becomes a bit of a Rorschach test. You see what you want to see in it and you draw your own conclusions from it. If it looks like the system is untenable, unfair and skewed towards one population over another, maybe it is.”

This is simply a straight up lie given the show does indeed make value judgments. This can be seen in an episode that clearly advocates for the murder of innocent children. At one point in the show Wyle’s character instructs another doctor, Dr. Collins, to redo measurements in order to show that the child can be legally murdered.

Additionally, Dr. Collins emotionally manipulates the girl’s mother to allow her daughter to murder her grandchild. But the show apparently doesn’t have any value judgments. A complete and utter lie.

Furthermore, in the interview with Variety, Gemmill implicitly admits they do indeed make value judgements, “We take our platform very seriously. I think one of the things when you can reach 10 million people — and this was true back in the day on ‘ER’ as well — is with that amount of people listening, you have to be responsible for what you put out there.”

Given the fact that they have advocated for abortion, they are not being responsible and it’s hard to imagine them being responsible moving forward on any other topic they plan to address.

In fact, Gao notes, “Wells is hopeful that medical professionals will both see themselves in The Pitt but privately question, and rectify, their own unconscious bias about patients from marginalized groups.”

Wells said, “We’re doing a big story right now on the difficulties the deaf community has in arriving at an emergency room and being unable to communicate and not being able to be understood for their specific problems. We’re always on the lookout for those kinds of stories that are going to resonate.”

