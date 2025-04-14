Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
Apr 14, 2025

This is a reminder that Rowling is a woke clown.

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 15, 2025

I very much doubt it will be faithful adaption of Harry Potter. I can almost assure you that it'll go left in the first episode.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture